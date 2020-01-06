Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa began the New Year on a positive note, leading League champions, Al-Nassr to clinch the Saudi Arabia Super Cup, AOIFootball.com reported.

In a match that pitted last season league champions, Al-Nassr and cup holders, Al-Taawoun, the Eagles skipper started on the left flank alongside Nordin Amrabat and Giuliano with top scorer Abderrazak Hamdallah leading the line.

But it was the cup holders that took the lead against the run of play, when Cameroon forward, Leandre Tawamba opened the scoring on 18 minutes with Al-Nassr struggling to find a reply for the remainder of the first 45 minutes.

Musa and his teammates rallied in the second period and deservedly got their equalizer on 58 minutes, when the impressive Hamdallah levelled for 1-1 after being played through by Awdh Faraj.

Musa was then replaced with five minutes of normal time left to play as both teams headed into a penalty shootout to decide who wins the Super Cup

With the scores level at 2-2 from the shout-out, Moroccan midfielder, Nordin Amrabat gave Al-Taawoun a golden chance to go in front, however, they failed to utilize it as further misses from the duo of Machado and Al-Absi ensured the league champions claimed a 5-4 shootout win.

The win now saw Musa won his second major trophy since arriving in August of 2018, having also won the league title last season.