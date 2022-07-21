Since 2010 after making his Super Eagles debut under Augustine Eguavoen, Ahmed Musa has worked with a plethora of national team coaches.

The former CSKA Moscow and Kano Pillars star has explained why ex-Nigeria managers Sunday Oliseh and Stephen Keshi had the most profound impact on his international career.

Musa won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with the late Keshi in the dugout and was first appointed Super Eagles captain in 2015 after Oliseh took over the managerial reins from his former teammate.

It was a contentious decision by Oliseh as many felt that goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama was the most senior player in the squad and had been to three World Cups in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

Musa underlined that Keshi’s fatherly role helped the Super Eagles to win the AFCON and praised Oliseh for bringing discipline to the national team.

“Definitely I’ve worked with different coaches but I’d call Stephen Keshi like my father because we have a very good relationship with him,” Musa said to Arise News.

“Whenever we want to play a game he calls me to his room and tells me, ‘I know you can do this and I believe in you’. He always called each of his players one by one to talk to them before the game.

“That was what made us to win that AFCON. May his soul rest in peace, we always have to remember that great man for what he did.”

He continued: “In discipline, I will call Sunday Oliseh because I remember if you don’t have a shin guard you can’t even train so you see how strict he is, so definitely no matter who you, now matter where you play, no matter where you come from, Sunday Oliseh, if an academy boy plays better than you, he’s going to give him that opportunity to play in the national team so that’s the discipline that we’re talking about.