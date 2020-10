Captain Ahmed Musa, whose future at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr remains unclear, and late call-up Paul Onuachu have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Austria.

According to the team’s media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, both players, who were the last ti arrive camp, trained with the rest of the team yesterday evening.

With Musa and Onuachu’s arrival, the Super Eagles now have a full compliment of the inivted players for the friendlies against Tunisia and Algeria.