Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa has told Saudi Arabia outfit, Al Nassr that he wants to return to the English Premier League, following interest from an unnamed team, reports owngoalnigeria.com.

Musa joined the Saudi Arabia side from Leicester City after a strong showing at the 2018 World Cup for Nigeria, but hasn’t had the best of time since then.

Al Nassr are, however, opposed to his departure, insisting that he is an integral part of their plans although their financial situation could force them to sell.

The club is facing some financial difficulties and, with Musa, the highest earner at the club on a weekly pay of $275,000, getting off their wage bill will be seen as a smart move.

For now, talks have just started with an agreement far from being reached, but Musa is keen on returning to Europe to recapture the form that once made him the toast of top teams in Europe.