Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa has turned down a chance to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the USA because he believes he can still pull his weight in Europe.

Ahmed Musa, 28, is a free agent after Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr recently let him go halfway through a four-year contract.

SCORENigeria learnt Musa has been bombarded by offers from across the world due to his profile.

One of such offers was from the MLS, but he rejected it, saying he would rather play in Europe.

“The MLS offer was good, but he said he would rather wait for something from Europe,” a close sourceto the player informed.

He is now only five caps from reaching a century of appearances for the Super Eagles.

The winger has been linked with several Premier League clubs as well as Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Musa has previously played in Holland, Russia and in the Premier League in England with Leicester City.