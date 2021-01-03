Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has snubbed a move to CONCACAF Champions League winners Tigres UANL FC.

According to allnigeriasoccer.com, reports earlier suggested that Tigres had identified the Golden Boot Soccer Academy product as their number one target in the January transfer window but their attempts to bring him to Mexico have ended in vain.

Musa has insisted that his priority is to return to Europe in the coming weeks, preferably an English Premier League club.

Taking that into consideration, the 28-year-old has rejected advances from his non-European suitors, including clubs from Saudi Arabia, Mexico and China.

He left Al-Nassr as a free agent in October 2020, after the club blocked his move to West Brom in the summer transfer window.

The winger would have become the second Nigerian player to feature for Tigres if the deal went through.