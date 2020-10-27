Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr have released Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa two years into his four-year contract.

In a tweet, Al Nassr simply thanked and then wished “Nigerian Falcon” Ahmed Musa the best in the future.

There were no further details about this disengagement.

SCORENigeria had first reported that the forward’s future at the Riyadh club was uncertain after Al Nassr bought an Argentine forward from Atalanta for 16 million Euros.

He was not listed by the Saudi club for the AFC Champions League recently.

In his time in Saudi Arabia, he helped Al Nassr to win the league championship, but this past season he endured a difficult time due to injury and lack of goals.

Ahmed Musa has previously played for Dutch side VVV Venlo, CSKA Moscow in Russia as well as Leicester City in the Premier League.