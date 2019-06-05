A few days to the commencement of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Super Eagles star, Ahmed Musa, has secured a new endorsement deal.

The fleet-footed forward has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Syinix Limited.

Musa was officially unveiled to the public on Sunday as Syinix launched its new 65” big screen TV at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos

Musa, who is the vice-captain of the Super Eagles, currently plays his club football in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. He played a key role, helping his team to win the league title a few weeks back.

Speaking after being unveiled on Sunday, Musa said he was very delighted to be considered worthy to be an ambassador for the new electronic company.

He said: “Syinix and I have such a shared perspective, we both believe that technology should service human being and help us lead a better life, and we all want to do our best to let more people live better. That’s why I agree to be an ambassador of this company, I hope we can do some meaningful things for our world together.”

On his part, Syinix Managing Director, Mr. Cana, said the choice of Musa as an ambassador was hinged on the huge accomplishments and fan base of the former CSKA Moscow star.