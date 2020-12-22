By Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa has completed a multi million naira Sports centre in the art of Kaduna, SportingSun can report.

The facility which will be commissioned in a later date houses world class football pitches, tennis court, an Olympics swimming, a hall for indoor sports, restaurant, car lots and offices.

The edifice is the second of its kind by the winger after the Sports Complex built in Kano to train more youths in various sporting activities.

Musa, who had a stint in Saudi Arabia League, had also sponsored 100 students in Kano to get university degrees from a private university. It can be recalled that Musa’s former national teammate, Odion Ighalo also used his whopping £300k-a-week Chinese wages for good by funding an orphanage.

In December 2017, the Ighalo Orphanage Home was opened in Ijegun, a poverty-stricken suburb in Lagos.

Ighalo reportedly spent N500 million, around £1m – to build the home.