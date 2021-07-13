By Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa has married the third time.

The Kano Pillars returnee got married in a low-key ceremony to a Shuwa woman identified as Maryam at the weekend.

Maryam joins Juliet Ejue whom Musa married in 2017.

Prior to his marriage to Juliet, the former CSKA Moscow and Leicester City striker was involved in a dispute with his estranged wife Jamila, resulting in the police being called to his home.

Shortly afterwards, the couple were divorced following “irreconcilable differences” in 2017. Jamila is the mother of his two children.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.