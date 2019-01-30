The mother to Super Eagles’ assistant captain, Ahmed Musa, Mrs. Sarah Musa, who died after a brief illness in an Abuja hospital last week is expected to be buried in Edo State.

A source close to the footballer told allnigeriasoccer.com in Jos, Plateau State, earlier yesterday.

Mrs. Sarah Musa, who was a citizen of Edo was a pillar to the dashing forward, while he was growing up in Jos and followed the then young Ahmed to most of the grassroots football competitions in Jos, following the earlier demise of his father, while he was a toddler and the bond between mother and son was so strong.

Allnigeriasoccer.com paid a condolence visit to the Musa’s house in Rayfield, Jos yesterday, but couldn’t extract an interview, as the former JUTH FC forward was still grieving.

Musa was granted compassionate leave by his Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr FC, following the loss of his mother.