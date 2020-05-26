Five years after his unceremonious exit from the national side, Vincent Enyeama has still not been adequately replaced, admitted the Al Nassr forward, Ahmed Musa.

Musa revealed that he was shocked when he learned that former national team head coach, Sunday Oliseh had stripped Enyeama of the team’s captaincy after he had a row with the 45-year-old tactician, which forced him into early retirement from the national team.

It was an unfortunate manner to bring to a premature end, a beautiful international career spanning 13 years, the highlight of which was lifting the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations trophy in South Africa.

But Oliseh could not be appeased, even by senior members of the team, with the former Borussia Dortmund star hell-bent on stripping Enyeama of the captain’s armband and handing it to Ahmed Musa.

And despite being able to call on the goalkeeping talents of Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, and Maduka Okoye, the three-time African champions still miss the quality of Enyeama between the posts, insisted Musa.

“We were all shocked when it happened, it was a very sad moment for all of us on that day because, we were in camp when it happened,” Musa told Legit.ng.