Ahmed Musa’s proposed switch to West Brom for the remainder of the season is off.

The Nigerian, determined to secure another opportunity in the Premier League after his ill-fated move to top-flight champions Leicester City in 2016, has been without a club since he left Saudi outfit Al-Nassr in October of last year.

He scored five goals in 33 appearances for the Foxes, which included six Champions League appearances, but the speedy winger is better known for his exploits in Russia with CSKA Moscow.

Musa, 28, is Nigeria’s captain and has been looking for regular first-team football ahead of the Super Eagles’ latest round of AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, which take place at the end of March.

Indeed, only earlier this week Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr shared his hopes that Musa was, indeed, all set to be fixed up with a new club in the UK in the coming days. That led the player to Albion, where boss Sam Allardyce was advised to consider him by former colleague Steve Walsh, the director of football at Leicester when Musa first came to England.

Musa, after overcoming a number of COVID-19 protocols, finally made it to the club’s training ground last week and was assessed by the Baggies’ medical and sports science staff.

This was all with a view to the player being offered a contract, likely until the end of this current campaign, as Allardyce and Albion looked to re-shuffle their pack in the transfer window.

Musa was understood to be deemed fit, but BirminghamLive have been told that the Albion hierarchy have ended their interest and have decided against sanctioning an offer to the player and his representatives.