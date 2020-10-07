Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years, following the demise of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi, in 1920.

A statement issued by the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Ja’afaru Ibrahim Sani on Wednesday, said that Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli succeeds His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September 2020, after reigning for 45 years.

The statement further said that “Governor El-Rufai congratulated His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment and wished him a successful and peaceful reign as Emir of Zazzau.

‘’Until his appointment as Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau and served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar

‘’He has been a permanent commissioner in the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission in 2015,’’ the statement added.

According to the Commissioner, the new emir has worked in banking and as Executive Director and later acting Managing Directorof the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation.

‘’He was a staff of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency before a stint as head of Human Resources at MTel, the mobile communications arm of the old Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL), ‘’ he added.

Alhaji Ahmed studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and holds a master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a diploma in Organisational Leadership from Oxford University, the statement said, adding that is also a fellow on Conflict Resolution of the University of York, United Kingdom (UK).