Joe Apu

Chairman Benue State Basketball Association, Col. Sam Ahmedu’s Catch your dream basketball camp has moved to Otukpo with national women’s team assistant coach, Peter Ahmedu, leading the train of coaches tutoring the large turnout of eager players.

The camp, which also has D’ Tigers’ assistant national team coach, Ogoh Odaudu, on ground, told Sunsports/Sporting Sun that the camp is geared towards giving young players a chance to a grasp of the game and teach them the basic fundamentals.

According to Coach Peter Ahmedu, the camp, which is powered by Three Jays International Limited, had a successful outing in Makurdi.

“The camp in Makurdi was far beyond our comprehension as the number of kids that turned out were more than we had expected and the 3X3 competition was awesome. It goes to show that the number of kids who need to catch their dream in the game of basketball, are just out there waiting to be tapped. Gracefully, the chairman, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Retd) has promised to make it an annual event to enable kids willing to catch their dream an opportunity to have a chance to do so.”

The Catch Your Dream Benue on Point already has the blessing of the Benue State Sports Council.

Similarly, basketball players across Nigeria will converge on Okene for the seventh edition of the Ajanah Annual Basketball Championship set to start today.

According to organisers, the three-day fiesta will feature 10 men and two women teams as they compete for honours in the yearly competition holding in the commercial nerve of Kogi State.

Chairman of the 2019 Local Organising Committee, Justice Siyaka Momohjimoh Usman said the competition is back for good after the 2018 edition was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

“The 2018 postponement afforded us the opportunity of going back to the drawing board to restrategise and come up with new innovations that we expect to continuously improve upon.”