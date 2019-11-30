Joe Apu

Assistant National Women’s team Coach, Peter Ahmedu has said that D’ Tigress are good enough to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic ticket but says he believes the dream will turn into reality if the team have early preparations.

“The Draw that has pitched us in Group A alongside USA, Serbia and Mozambique is surely a tough one but there is a possibility that Nigeria can pick one of the tickets available in the group.

While he is not undermining fellow African side Mozambique, he points out that Nigeria will not take any team for granted. “All the teams in our group are tough opponents but I have confidence that the Nigeria Basketball Federation will do the needful to enable the technical crew.”

The four FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, takrd place from February 6-9, 2020 will be played in Belgium, China, France and Serbia.

The top three teams from each of these tournaments will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018 champions USA and the hosts of the Olympic Games, Japan, will play in the qualification tournaments but will advance through to the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Olympic Basketball Tournament regardless of their results.