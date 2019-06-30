FIBA Africa Zone 3 President and International representative on the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Retd) has explained the 44-man list of players released last week for camping ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Ahmedu, who was recently reelected as President of Zone 3 and member of the FIBA Africa Central Board told Freethrow that Nigerians need not worry about the long list of players.
He noted that it was meant to give opportunity to as many players who are willing to spot the national colours, noting that because the camping is divided into phases, the technical crew would have ample time to see the players.
Head Coach of Nigeria, Alex Nwora, noted that the players were listed ahead of the team’s camp, which commences on July 7, 2019, in Erie Community College, Buffalo, USA, after weeks of scouting.
As part of the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s effort to effectively prepare the team, D’Tigers will face fellow World Cup-bound Dominican Republic at the Palacio de Los Deportes in San Domingo on July 20 and 22, before another test game against ex-NBA and Euro All Stars on July 26, as they round off the first phase of camping.
The second phase of camping will commence on July 29, while the invited NBA players are expected to report to camp on August 1, before departing for Toronto on August 5, where they will be facing Canada on August 7 and 9.
The final 12-man list will return to Nigeria on August 12, for the final round of training before leaving for China on August 18.
Nigeria’s 44-man list for FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019
Ben Uzoh
Nwamu Ike
Efevhera Michael
Stanley Okoye
Ike Iroegbu
Emegano Obinna
Jordan Nwora
Diogu Ike
Michael Oguine
Fetus Ezeli
Al-Farouq Aminu
Aminu Alade
Jordfan Ogundiran
Josh Akogie
Chris Obekpa
Ayodeji Akindele
Agu Abuchi Ibe
Stephen Domingos
Zana Talib
Abdul Yahaya
David Nwaba
Vincent Nnamdi
OG Anunoby
Okpe Ocheibi Victor
Ochai Agbaji
Miye Oni
Agada Caleb
Achiuwa Precious
Chuma Okeke
Semi Ojeleye
Kezie Okpalla
Stephen Ugochukwu
Chimezie Metu
Moneke N. I. Chima
Tosin Mehinti
Vincen Buchi Nwaiwu
Joshua Ifeoluwa Ajayi
Ekpe Udoh
Michael Eric
Victor Koko Anthony
Charles Bassey
Ado Abdul
Ike Obiagu
