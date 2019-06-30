FIBA Africa Zone 3 President and International representative on the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Retd) has explained the 44-man list of players released last week for camping ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Ahmedu, who was recently reelected as President of Zone 3 and member of the FIBA Africa Central Board told Freethrow that Nigerians need not worry about the long list of players.

He noted that it was meant to give opportunity to as many players who are willing to spot the national colours, noting that because the camping is divided into phases, the technical crew would have ample time to see the players.

Head Coach of Nigeria, Alex Nwora, noted that the players were listed ahead of the team’s camp, which commences on July 7, 2019, in Erie Community College, Buffalo, USA, after weeks of scouting.

As part of the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s effort to effectively prepare the team, D’Tigers will face fellow World Cup-bound Dominican Republic at the Palacio de Los Deportes in San Domingo on July 20 and 22, before another test game against ex-NBA and Euro All Stars on July 26, as they round off the first phase of camping.

The second phase of camping will commence on July 29, while the invited NBA players are expected to report to camp on August 1, before departing for Toronto on August 5, where they will be facing Canada on August 7 and 9.

The final 12-man list will return to Nigeria on August 12, for the final round of training before leaving for China on August 18.

Nigeria’s 44-man list for FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019

Ben Uzoh

Nwamu Ike

Efevhera Michael

Stanley Okoye

Ike Iroegbu

Emegano Obinna

Jordan Nwora

Diogu Ike

Michael Oguine

Fetus Ezeli

Al-Farouq Aminu

Aminu Alade

Jordfan Ogundiran

Josh Akogie

Chris Obekpa

Ayodeji Akindele

Agu Abuchi Ibe

Stephen Domingos

Zana Talib

Abdul Yahaya

David Nwaba

Vincent Nnamdi

OG Anunoby

Okpe Ocheibi Victor

Ochai Agbaji

Miye Oni

Agada Caleb

Stephen Domingos

Achiuwa Precious

Chuma Okeke

Semi Ojeleye

Kezie Okpalla

Stephen Ugochukwu

Chimezie Metu

Moneke N. I. Chima

Tosin Mehinti

Vincen Buchi Nwaiwu

Joshua Ifeoluwa Ajayi

Ekpe Udoh

Michael Eric

Victor Koko Anthony

Charles Bassey

Ado Abdul

Ike Obiagu