Nigeria’s Col. Sam Ahmedu (retd) has been given a fresh four-year mandate by the General Assembly of FIBA Africa Zone Three, comprising Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cote d’ Ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, Niger, Nigeria and Togo.

At the elective general assembly held at the Sheraton Hotel in Bamako, Mali, on Friday, Ahmedu was elected by a thunderous acclamation as he was the only candidate for the position.

The event, which was conducted by the new FIBA Africa President, Anibal Manave, was one free of rancour unlike the case in Madagascar in 2014.

President Manave, while commending the re-elected president of Zone three, expressed happiness at the high level performance of the Zone, but charged him to do more for youth development and women basketball.

Ahmedu, in his acceptance speech, thanked the national federations present for re-electing him as president of the Zone and promised to pay attention to the request of Manave, and bring the zone to a higher level that would see it as the best in FIBA Africa.