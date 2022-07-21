By Henry Uche, Lagos

The African Human Resource Confederation (AHRC) has appointed the President/Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Olusegun Mojeed, as its Secretary-General.

A statement received from the Institute confirmed that prior to Mojeed’s appointment, he was the Deputy Secretary General in the 2021/2022 Executive Board, now headed for the 2022-2023 executive Board of the Confederation in the new portfolio.

The statement revealed that CIPM’s President would in his role as the Secretary-General, supervise inter-sectorial and inter-institutional coherence of activities and programmes, and serve as a sitting observer of the AHRC on the Board of the World Federation of People Management Associations (WFPMA).

Mojeed who is the 20th President/Chairman of the Governing Council of (CIPM) is also the Executive Consultant/Global Head of Practice, Bezaleel Consulting Group. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Yale School of Management and the University of Lagos respectively, a Centre for Management Development (CMD) certified trainer/consultant and a member of the Association for Talent Development (ATD). Mojeed is in the faculty of the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS) as an Industry-Experience Subject Matter expert. He is expected to bring to bear his wealth of knowledge from the HR profession and related disciplines to move AHRC, CIPM and others forward as HR professionals remain auspicious following his new position.