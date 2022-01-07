Alakoto High School Old Students Association (AHSOSA) Lagos Class of ‘89 in conjunction with Migrant Resource Centre of Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has held a one day workshop on retirement management, entrepreneurship, cervical, breast and prostrate cancer awareness.

The group, at the meeting, reviewed their philanthropy mandate by bringing topical issues to the front burner and making recommendations to government at various levels.

Its President, Frederick Ntido, who is also the Principal Partner of Threshing Floor Law Firm, said the aim of the workshop was to provide strategic orientation on issues bordering on managing life pre and post retirement era.

He emphasised the need for Nigerians to take entrepreneurship more seriously, saying white collar jobs were fast running out of the reach of the teeming Nigerian graduates.

Principal Consultant, Apex Associates, Mathew Odunayo, in the keynote address analysed the gloom many Nigerians go through after retirement.

He counselled those in active service to be strategic about their retirement plan.

Odunayo took his listeners through the paths of retirement saving accounts management, numerous investment channels and the need to start “side hustles” while in service.