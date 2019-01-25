From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the launch of its Freedom of Expression Campaign, yesterday, in Abuja, Amnesty International (AI) Nigeria has bemoaned the crackdown of journalists in the country.

In a statement by its Head of Media, Isa Sanusi, which was read by its Director, Osai Ojigho, AI lamented alleged increasing intimidation, arrests and raids as well as striking of fear into journalists in the country.

Ojigho, while speaking during the launch, said arrest of journalists generates a chilling effect of fear in the media.

She also said, at least, four journalists were arbitrarily detained in 2018 and noted that raiding of media organisations increases the climate of fear.

“Verbal threats, harassment, intimidation, physical assaults, raiding of media houses, arbitrary arrests and detentions are some of the human rights violations faced by journalists and other media professionals in Nigeria.

“As a result of these attacks and the stifling of press freedom which journalists, particularly, are facing, across the country, we are here, today, to launch Amnesty International Nigeria’s new campaign, on Freedom of Expression. We are launching this campaign to encourage and support the rights of everyone to express and disseminate his or her own opinion, within the confines of the law and the right to receive information. We are launching the campaign to stand with journalists and other media practitioners who are committed to truth and human rights.

“We are, therefore, calling on the Nigerian authorities to respect and protect the right to freedom of expression. Journalists and other media professionals must be free to investigate, report and broadcast on issues of human rights and public interest. Furthermore, the authorities must, immediately, stop peddling hostility towards them and refrain from attacks against them and silencing dissenting voices. No one should be punished for asking questions or expressing his or her opinion.

“The Nigerian authorities must ensure that journalists and other media professionals can carry out their job and operate without fear of reprisals. The authorities should uphold the rule of law and respect, protect and fulfil human rights, as well as fully implement in practice, the Freedom of Information Act (2011).

“Amnesty International Nigeria also calls on journalists and other media professionals to stand united and be courageous in protecting the right to freedom of expression. With your support, we are confident that a culture of respect and protection for the freedom of expression would become entrenched. I, therefore, encourage every person to stand up for human rights and join us by supporting the freedom of expression campaign,” Ojigho said.

Earlier, Ojigho said the clampdown by Nigerian authorities on the press, including raiding of media organisations and arbitrariy detention of journalists, prevents people from freely expressing themselves.

“In 2018, at least, four journalists were arrested in Nigeria, which doubled in number in 2017. In the first week of 2019 alone, security forces raided the Abuja and Maiduguri offices of the Daily Trust newspaper, arresting two reporters and confiscating computers and mobile phones.

“There is an increasing climate of fear across newsrooms in Nigeria, as it becomes harder for journalists to do their jobs. More and more, the authorities are responding to critical reporting with arrests, raids and intimidation.”

“Journalists are coming under attack in Nigeria, facing increased risks simply for publishing articles and demanding accountability from the authorities. This is totally unacceptable. The authorities must immediately put an end to the hostile environment journalists are facing,” Ojigho added.

AI further said it had been examining cases of journalists who were detained, threatened or intimidated over the past five years.

It added that investigation revealed a disturbing escalation in the authorities’ threats and attacks against Nigerian journalists who have expressed critical opinions of the government on both conventional and social media.

The international group said in some cases, security forces intimidated journalists who had asked probing questions or expressed critical opinions of government policies.

It listed journalists who were arbitrarily detained and threatened in 2018 to include Tony Ezimakor of the Daily Independent, Musa Abdullahi Kirishi of the Daily Trust, Samuel Ogundipe of the Premium Times and Olanrewaju Lawal of the Daily Sun for carrying out their jobs.

AI also recalled that the year before, Publisher of the Online Newspaper, Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, was arrested alongside Evelyn Okakwu, a correspondent, when security personnel raided their office on 17 January 2017.

It added that the arrest came after the newspaper had published a story about the Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, alleging that he had not declared a property he owned in Dubai in breach of the Army Code of Ethics, adding that both journalists were later released without charge.

“On 23 July 2016, Abiri Jones, a publisher of Weekly Source, was arrested by members of the Department of State Services, Nigeria’s secret police, and held incommunicado without access to family or lawyers for two years. He was released in 15 August 2018.

“In August 2016, an arrest warrant was issued against journalist Ahmed Salkida, after having reported on the ongoing Boko Haram conflict.

He was accused of ‘links’ to Boko Haram, although he was not charged he has since received death threats.

“In October 2018, publisher Ja’afar Ja’afar at the online Daily Nigerian, also received several death threats against himself and his family after publishing videos of a serving governor allegedly receiving a bribe.

“Federal and state authorities must ensure journalists are able to exercise their right to freedom of expression as provided for in international human rights law and the Nigerian constitution. The government must ensure that state officials do not harass and intimidate anyone who expresses opinions that those in power dislike,” Ojigho also said.

On raids and confiscations, Ojigho said over the past two years, two radio stations critical of the government were stopped from broadcasting.

It said the facilities of Breeze FM in Lafiya, Nasarawa state, and Fresh FM in Ibadan, Oyo State, were demolished by state authorities allegedly for their non-compliance with land administration laws.

AI also said both stations were previously harassed by the authorities and were part of a targeted campaign to silence dissenting voices.

“In January 2017, security forces raided the

Abuja office of Premium Times and held journalists under siege for several hours.

“In June 2014, military officers tried to stop the circulation of several publications by confiscating copies of Nigeria’s Leadership, Daily Trust, The Nation and Punch newspapers. They also harassed distributors of these papers to prevent people from buying copies.

“Journalists must be free to investigate and report on issues of human rights and public interest. The authorities must immediately stop their campaign of stifling the press and silencing dissenting voices. No one should be punished for asking questions or expressing their opinion on the government,” Ojigho stated.

Also speaking, the Chairman of AI Nigeria Board, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said press freedom is very important not only in the country, but globally.

He however said press freedom is more important in the country because Nigeria is currently at a crossroad.

“For Nigeria, it is important because we are at a very crossroad where many people misunderstood democracy.

“Therefore, it is only through press freedom when journalists are able to expose corruption, when journalists are able to say the truth, when journalists are able to also promote democracy itself that we will be able to attain good governance,” Rafsanjani said.

On his part, the Publisher of Bayelsa State-based Weekly Source Newspaper, Jones Abiri, said he was detained on trumped-up charges.

Abiri who was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) for two years, said he was however absolved of the allegation against him.

“I was arrested in connection with a criminal offence that I have been breaking pipelines and sending text messages to oil companies demanding money as ransom which I do not know.

“And lo and behold, the matter came before a magistrate court and it was struck out. And I was dismissed and acquitted and I also brought an action against the DSS enforcing my fundamental human rights and I also secured justice. The matter was judged in my favour,” Abiri said.