The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) has begun preliminary investigation into the accident involving Overland aircraft on its approach at the Lagos Airport on Wednesday.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB-N, Mr Tunji Oketunbi, confirmed this development in a statement issued in Lagos. Passengers on board Overland Airways Flight from Ilorin to Lagos on Wednesday confirmed that one of the two- engine’ aircraft caught fire before it landed at the international runway (R18R) of MMIA. However, no passenger was hurt, as the 33 persons and crew on board the aircraft disembarked safely on landing.

Oketunbi said that the AIB had sent its investigators to conduct preliminary investigation into the occurrence.

“The incident involved Overland Airways aircraft ATR42, Registration Marks 5N-BRQ on flight OLA1188 from Ilorin to Lagos. “Runway 18R, Murtala Muhammad International Airport around 18:40 on June 15, 2022,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, the Managing Director of Overland Airways, Edward Boyo, in a statement, said the aircraft experienced unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines when it was on approach to land in Lagos.

“Overland Airways wishes to inform the general public that its flight OF1188 from Ilorin to Lagos experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines today, Wednesday June 15, 2022 around 7:50pm.“This occurred in the approach phase of flight and the aircraft landed very safely as the Crew skilfully implemented their standard procedures for such abnormal situations.

