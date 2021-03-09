By Chinelo Obogo

Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has said it has commenced investigation into a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-300 aircraft belonging to Air Peace airline.

The aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N BUQ was carrying 127 passengers and on lading at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, its tire burst. The incident happened around 9.31pm local tome on March 8, 2021. There were no casualties.

The AIB spokesman, Tunji Oketunbi said the Bureau has been notified of the incident and has commenced investigation. He appealed to members of the public to bring forward any evidence that would help with the investigation.

“Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has been notified and commenced investigation into a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-300 with nationality and registration marks 5N BUQ operated by Air Peace airline which occurred around 9.31pm local tome on March 8, 2021.

“The aircraft with 127 passengers and six crew members onboard was en-route Lagos from Abuja and had a burst tire on landing on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos and taxied into the GAT to park. There was no injury or fatality.

“We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence or information any member of the public may have of the accident that can assist us with the investigation. The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the incident until a formal report is presented. The Bureau will soon release the preliminary or update the public when necessary,” Oketunbi said