Louis Iba

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) is launching an investigation into an accident involving an Air Peace Boeing 737 aircraft at the Lagos aircraft.

The aircraft which took off from Port Harcourt was reported to have made an emergency landing on the 18R runway of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos, but no life was lost even though the hard landing had resulted in the aircraft losing its nose wheel (tyres) in the process.

A statement from the AIB on the cause of the accident is being expected.