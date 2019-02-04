Louis Ibah

The Nigerian Accident and Investigation Bureau (AIB) has launched an investigation to unravel the cause of the crash of a Caverton Helicopter conveying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his entourage to a political rally in Kaaba, Kogi State last Saturday.

Spokesman for the AIB, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi told Daily Sun on telephone that the agency had mobilised a team of accident investigators to the site of the crash to commence detailed investigation into the crash.

Oketunbi said investigators will examine the wreckage of the aircraft and attempt to ascertain the maintenance status and state of airworthiness of the chopper prior to the crash. He said the AIB experts would also interrogate the pilots that flew the aircraft and the engineers that worked on the chopper.

He also expressed the optimism that the agency will conclude its preliminary investigation early enough to issue a preliminary report on its findings to douse public fears and speculation on the possible cause of the crash, while it pursues a more detailed investigation.

“A team of accident investigators from the AIB has been deployed to the site of the crash in Kogi and they will examine the maintenance history of the aircraft, and interview the pilots that flew the aircraft on that day and engineers of the aircraft and we hope to issue a preliminary report on the investigation as soon as possible,” said Oketunbi.

Managing Director/Accountable Officer of Caverton Helicopters, Capt. Josiah Choms has already attributed the crash to inclement weather conditions while the pilots attempted to land the chopper.