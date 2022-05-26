Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) has released three final serious incidents reports including Max Air Limited’s Boeing 747 aircraft from 2019, Nigerian Police Airwing, Cessna Citation 560 XLS aircraft and Azman Air service Limited, Boeing 737-500 which occurred in 2019.

The bureau said it issued an immediate safety recommendation to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to ensure Azman Air Services Limited immediately review the training of the incident flight crew of 5N-AIS Flight AZM 2316 from Lagos to Port Harcourt.

The investigators said this was in order for the crew to be able to understand and recognise engine failure/malfunctions and its effect(s) at every phase of flight before they are allowed to resume flight duties. On the Azman Air flight which got seven safety recommendations, and one immediate recommendation directed to the NCAA, the AIB revealed that the casual factor was a result of failure of number four and five bearings of engine number two leading to loss of power during approach of the aircraft. Contributory factors according to the AIB included: failure to recognise the abnormal engine conditions (surge) during cruise phase and hence, not making appropriate decision. This might have been connected to the insufficient technical knowledge and loss of situational awareness.

Other are non-implementation of the Flight Data Monitoring programme in accordance with 2.2.5.1 of Azman Air Safety Management System Manual, non rectification of the number two engine vibration anomalies recorded over a period of 8 months, inadequate regulatory oversight of the Azman Air Safety Management System.