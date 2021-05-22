By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) has been mandated by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to lead the Investigation into the crash of a military aircraft which occurred on Friday in Kaduna, in which the Chief of Army Staff died.

AIB-N General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi said in a statement that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the accidented Beechcraft 350 aircraft have been recovered and investigation has commenced.

Investigators will download and analyse vital information contained in the recorders at the AIB-N’s world class Flight Safety Laboratory in Abuja.

The crash, which occurred on landing, claimed 11 lives, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, his aides, and the flight crew.

The mandate given to AIB-N is based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two agencies on July 1, 2020, covering areas of mutual assistance.