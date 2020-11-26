By Chinelo Obogo

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) has released accident and serious incident reports and issued 16 safety recommendations involving Aero Contractors, Kabo Air, Skybird Air Ltd and aircraft owned by the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT).

The Bureau released reports on the serious incident involving a Gulfstream G-IV aircraft owned and operated by Skybird Air Ltd with registration marks 5N-BOD which occurred at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on 12th September, 2018.

It also released the final report on the serious incident involving a Boeing 747-200 aircraft owned and operated by Kabo Air Ltd with nationality and registration marks 5N-JRM which occurred at Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto (DNSO), Sokoto State on 4th October, 2013.

AIB also released the report on the serious incident involving a B737-500 aircraft owned and operated by Aero Contractors Company of Nigeria Ltd with nationality and registration marks 5N-BLG, which occurred on Runway 18R, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on 9th April, 2016.

These reports are coming three weeks after the Bureau released four accident reports.

Addressing reporters at the AIB headquarters in Abuja, the Commissioner of the Bureau, Akin Olateru, stated that the newly released reports brings the total number released by the Bureau since inception to 59 with 40 of them released under his administration while the Safety Recommendation released since AIB inception and under his administration totals 211 and 127 respectively.

Olateru also stated that the two safety bulletins newly released make a total three safety bulletins released by AIB. He pointed out that the three safety bulletins were all released under his administration. He added that full details of these reports and all other reports AIB have issued in the past can be found on the Bureau’s official website.

Speaking on the importance of safety recommendations the Bureau issues with the final reports, Olateru called on all aviation stakeholders to ensure that they avail themselves of the AIB reports, draw useful lessons from them and implement the safety recommendations where applicable.

“Since the inception of this administration in 2017, we have been committed to prompt release of accident reports and safety recommendations to the public.

This is a feat that would not have been achieved if not for the immense support the Bureau has been able to garner from various organisations and agencies, most importantly from the Ministry of Aviation. I would like to seize this opportunity to appreciate our Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika for his continuous support of our activities at AIB-N.

“I cannot appreciate my team of air safety investigators enough for their relentless effort in ensuring that aircraft accidents and serious incidents are effectively, efficiently and professionally investigated with final reports on these occurrences promptly released.

AIB-N’s air safety investigators are well seasoned and well-trained professionals even as our facilities are among the best in the world as regards aircraft accident investigations.

“The reports we are releasing today are as follows:

Report on the serious incident involving a Gulfstream G-IV aircraft owned and operated by Skybird Air Ltd with nationality and registration marks 5N-BOD, which occurred at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on 12th September, 2018.

“Report on the serious incident involving a Boeing 747-200 aircraft owned and operated by Kabo Air Ltd with nationality and registration marks 5N-JRM which occurred at Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto (DNSO), Sokoto State on 4th October, 2013;

“Report on the serious incident involving a B737-500 aircraft owned and operated by Aero Contractors Company of Nigeria Ltd with nationality and registration marks 5N-BLG, which occurred on Runway 18R, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on 9th April, 2016;

“Report on the incident involving a Tampico Club TB-9 aircraft owned and operated by Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) with nationality and registration marks 5N-CBG which occurred at Zaria Aerodrome, Kaduna State on 10th December, 2013;

“Report on the Incident involving a Tampico Club TB-9 aircraft owned and operated by Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) with nationality and registration marks 5N-CBB, which occurred at Zaria Aerodrome, Kaduna State on 18th June, 2014,” he said.

After the serious incident involving a B737-500 aircraft owned and operated by Aero Contractors with nationality and registration marks 5N-BLG which occured on runway 18R, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja on April 9, 2016, AIB was notified by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on the 10th of April, 2016.

Air Safety Investigators were dispatched to the airline’s apron where the aircraft was parked and investigation commenced. All appropriate stakeholders were notified accordingly.

The flight originated from Port Harcourt (DNPO) and the destination was Lagos (DNMM).

Prevailing weather information reported rain overhead the station with a visibility of 3,000 m. During ILS approach on runway 18L, at an altitude of about 500 ft, the crew executed a missed approach due strong cross wind. The crew thereafter requested for runway 18R with ATC weather information reporting wind at 090˚̊ /15 kt with a visibility of 3,000 m in moderate rain.

The crew stated that the second approach was stable till throttles were closed at 10 ft, for landing. On touchdown, with increase in intensity of rain accompanied with reduced visibility, the aircraft touched down right of the runway centre line and veered into the grass verge. The Captain took control of the aircraft and brought it back to the runway. The aircraft was taxied to the apron and parked at A6 parking bay.

Engines were shut down and all 64 persons onboard the aircraft, including five crew members disembarked with no injuries. Instrument Meteorological Conditions (IMC) prevailed at the time of the incident. The incident occurred after sunset.

The investigation identified excessive rudder application by the crew after touchdown, reduced visibility due heavy rain on touchdown and the decision to continue approach in an unfavourable weather condition with crosswind component of 090˚ /15kt as causes of the incident. Three safety recommendations were made.

On the incident involving a Tampico Club TB-9 aircraft owned and operated by NCAT with registration marks 5N-CBG which occured at Zaria aerodrome on December 10, 2013, AIB was notified by the school. A Student Pilot (SP) was the Pilot in command and was on a second solo flight at Zaria aerodrome.

While on approach for a touch and go exercise, the aircraft ballooned.

The SP lowered the aircraft nose to overcome the ballooning effect; in the process the nose landing gear hit the runway and the nose wheel tyre burst. The SP was taken to the college’s clinic for examination and was certified fit.

AIB recommended that the school should ensure that Flight Instructors emphasise to the Student Pilots the need for a Go-Around whenever excessive ballooning/bouncing occurs during landing exercises.

On the incident involving a Tampico Club TB-9 aircraft owned and operated by NCAT with nationality and registration

marks 5N-CBB which occurred at Zaria aerodromes on June 14, 2014, AIB was notified by NCAT of the serious incident and investigators were dispatched to the incident site the following day.

At 13:37 h, 5N-CBB, took-off on runway 24 for a cross country flight to Kaduna with a Student pilot (SP) onboard.

On the return leg to Zaria, the SP decided to practice short field landing on runway 24. At 14:26 h, the aircraft landed on the grass about 50ft before the threshold of runway 24.

Thereafter, the SP taxied the aircraft to the apron and parked, but the incident was not reported to the relevant authorities. The aircraft was slightly damaged. The incident occurred in day time.

The recommendations made were for NCAT to include into its Flying School Procedure Manual requirements for mandatory occurrence reporting (MOR) by student pilots and any unplanned exercise/maneuver that the Student Pilot wishes to practice should be discussed with the Flight Instructor.