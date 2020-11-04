The Accident Investigation Bureau has released the investigation report of the accident involving a Chanchangi Boeing 737-200 aircraft at the Port Harcourt Airport Omagwa 12 years after it occurred.

The Bureau also released three more reports and made nine safety recommendations to forestall future occurrence. The other investigation reports includes a Nigerian College of Aviation Technology ( NCAT) Tampico TB-9 aircraft with registration 5N-CBJ, a Beechcraft aircraft with registration N564UZ belonging to Shoreline and a Veteran Aviation Airline EK-74798 at the NNAMDI Azikiwe International Airport.

The AIB commissioner, Akin Olateru who released the accident reports on Tuesday, November 3, said with the release of four additional reports, the Bureau has so far released a total of 54 final reports since its establishment in 2007 and a total of 35 final reports have been released since the inception of the current administration.

On the Chanchangi accident involving a 737-200 with registration 5N- BIG, AIB said it received notification of the accident on the 14th July, 2008 and investigation commenced on the 15th July, 2008. The plane had commenced a scheduled domestic flight from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (DNMM) with call sign NCH138 for Port Harcourt International Airport (DNPO).