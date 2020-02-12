Accidents Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB) has released two preliminary reports on serious incidents involving aircraft owned and operated by Air Peace Limited and Max Air.

The Air Peace Boeing 737-500 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUJ was en-route Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri on November 5, 2019, when the incident occurred at about 23,000 feet above Mean Sea Level (FL230).​ For AirPeace incident, the Bureau said the pilots were qualified and licensed to fly the aircraft, the first officer was the Pilot Flying (PF) and the captain was the pilot monitoring, the captain took control of the aircraft at FL230 after the loud bang and yaw, the aircraft had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness and metal debris were found around the tail cone of No. 2 engine during post-occurrence inspection.

The serious incident involving Max Air Boeing 747-400 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-DBK occurred at Runway 05, Minna International Airport on September 7, 2019. The reports are already on the Bureau’s website. It stated during the incident, the aircraft crossed the threshold right of centre line, was in a left bank, the left main wheels touched down and the number one engine nacelle contacted the runway on the centre line, 203m from the threshold, and was dragged on the runway along the centre line for approximately 44 m.