By Chinelo Obogo

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) has reversed itself after earlier claiming that the tyre of a Boeing 737-300 with registration number 5N-BUQ belonging to Air Peace burst on landing at Runway 18 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The airline had disputed AIB’s initial report, insisting that while taxing over two kilometres to the domestic terminal (MMA1), known as General Aviation Terminal (GAT), the aircraft suffered a tyre puncture but didn’t burst on landing as stated by the AIB.

In the latest statement signed by AIB’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi and titled, “Update on Air Peace Aircraft Incident at Lagos Airport”, he stated: “We refer to the occurrence involving a Boeing 737-300 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUQ, operated by Air Peace Limited, which occurred at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Monday, March 8, 2021.

“Initial findings made by the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) following a download of the aircraft’s Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) revealed that the aircraft experienced a burst tyre during taxing.

“As the occurrence falls under the category of incident, AIB-N has therefore ceded the investigation to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Further enquiries on this occurrence should be addressed to the NCAA forthwith.”

Spokesman of the airline, Stanley Olisa, said that if the tyre had burst on landing as reported by the AIB, the aircraft would not have moved two kilometers from the international wing to the domestic wing