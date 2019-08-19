Louis Ibah

The United States of America National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has concluded the training of about 30 staff of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) as part of measures to boost the manpower capability of the Nigerian agency to effectively function as a multi-modal accident investigation and prevention Bureau.

Commissioner/CEO of the Nigerian AIB, Mr. Akin Olateru who addressed journalists as part of the closing ceremony for the training lamented the high figures of human casualty associated with road, water and rail accidents (which usually runs into an average of 2,000 per year) noting that the Federal Executive Council, in a bid to stem these accidents, had granted the nod for the AIB to be allowed to expand its scope of work beyond the air transport sector.

“Accidents does not distinguish persons on class, race or nationality and that is the reason investments in equipment and the training of personnel that work to prevent these accidents be it by air, road, water, or rail is very important,” said the AIB boss.

Olateru lauded the US government for providing for funds to train Nigerians on how to pattern the AIB to operate as a multi-modal agency like the NTBS saying similar trainings will be extended to officials in the rail, water, and road management and regulatory agencies.

“The main reason the AIB was set up was to investigate accidents and to make recommendations on how to prevent future re-occurrences,” said Olateru.

“We have just reviewed our regulations; we are expanding the scope to rail, water, and road transports where more lives are lost. We have to thank the US government for providing the funds to train the AIB for this new multi-modal task. “