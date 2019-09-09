The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has said it will investigate Max Air, one of the airlines designated for this year’s Hajj which suffered a serious incident at Runway 23 of the Minna International Airport, Niger State at the weekend.

The B747-400 with registration number 5N-DBK and 560 pilgrims from Jeddah suffered a serious incident on the runway shortly after landing.

Max Air director of flight operations, Capt Ibrahim Dili, confirmed the incident happened in the early hours of September 7, saying that at the time of arrival, there was heavy rain with unstable winds and the instrument landing system at the airport was epileptic with unreliable signals. He however said all the passengers were taxied to safety and disembarked without problems.

But AIB in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi, said the accident investigative body was notified of the incident by MAX Air Limited which said the incident occurred during the final approach on Runway 23 at Minna International Airport.