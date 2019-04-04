The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) says it will soon release the final reports on the accident involving Delta Air Lines in 2018, among others.

The AIB Commissioner, Mr Akin Olateru, made this known on Thursday in Lagos at a stakeholders’ forum to review the 2016 AIB Regulations in Lagos.

The airline had made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on April 25, 2018.

Mr Tope Awe, U.S Carrier’s Media Consultant in Nigeria, the flight 55 from Lagos to Atlanta, which took off around 10:50p.m returned to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport less than an hour later.

“The A330-200 had a problem with one of its two engines. The flight landed safely and passengers were evacuated onto the runway down emergency slides,” Awe had said.

Olateru said that the final reports to be released include the serious incident involving a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-223 aircraft which occurred on Feb. 13, 2018 at the Lagos Airport.

“It also include the crash of a Cesna 208 Aircraft involving a former Taraba Governor, Mr Danbaba Suntai, which occurred on Oct. 25, 2012.

“Also to be released is the incident involving a Diamond 40 Aircraft belonging to the International Aviation College, Ilorin in 2013, and the Crash of a Bristow Helicopter Aircraft which occurred in Lagos in 2016.

“Others are the accidents involving a Gulfstream 200 Aircraft belonging to Nest Oil which occurred on Jan. 20, 2018 at the Abuja Airport.

“It also include the Dana Air MD 83 Aircraft which occurred at the Port Harcourt Airport on Feb. 20, 2018.”

Olateru said AIB had released 21 final reports since he assumed office in 2017, adding that the bureau would continue to release reports promptly to enhance safety in the industry.

“We are seriously committed to releasing investigation reports on time.

“This is one way to ensure that such occurrences are prevented from repeating themselves and conform with the purpose of accident investigation,” he added.

The AIB commissioner noted that crash and incident sites in Nigeria were not properly secured in line with global standards, adding that the bureau was working with law enforcement agencies to achieve that.

To this end, he said the AIB had concluded plans to train 400 police officers on the management of crash sites to ensure that evidence critical to investigations were not tampered with.

Olateru said the review of the AIB regulations was aimed at guiding the bureau in carrying out its statutory functions and activities.

“We are amending our regulations to meet global standards, and the stakeholders’ input is of great importance. This is in conformity with the international best practices,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Tunde Fagbemi, Managing Director, Springfountain Consult, said Fagbemi said aviation was a highly regulated business due to safety concerns, adding that AIB has a duty to prevent incidents and accidents by coming up with timely reports.

Fagbemi said AIB report was very important for the payment of insurance premiums, building consumer confidence and also for airlines and aircraft manufacturers. (NAN)