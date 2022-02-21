From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Six political groups have endorsed former speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke for the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The groups met in Uyo over the weekend and expressed satisfaction with the manner, Luke, who is the chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, has been going about his campaign which they described as “mature, methodological and issue-based.”

The coalition comprising Social Justice Movement (SJM), Democratic Alternative (DA), Akwa Ibom Students Congress (AKSC), Not Too Young To Lead Parliament (NTYLP), Political Action Initiatives (PAI) and Maintaining Peace From Justice Movement (MPJM) in a communique issued at the end of the meeting said: “Having watched the political activities,especially the desperate endorsement drama acted three weeks ago at the theatre of Government House with characters called stakeholders and elders, it has become imperatives for us as responsible citizens of this state and nation to come out and say the truth in order to guide our electorate, some whom might have been confused by the said Government House theatrics.

“It is important to state that among all the aspirants who have so far muted or publicly declared their gubernatorial ambition against 2023, only Onofiok Luke knows what lies ahead as regards how to pragmatically re-energise the obviously comatose social sector of our economy.

“The state has suffered from lack of investment in the youth for seven years. And nobody including those grandstanding on the platform of anointing and executive endorsement, appears to know the real problems of this state beside paying lip services, except Onofiok Luke, who has been with the poor, with high and mighty and still remembers that there is serious hunger in the streets of Akwa Ibom State.

“Since he who keeps silence in the face of tyranny, as is currently happening in this is state, is dead, like Wole Soyinka once said, we need to be alive to our responsibilities as citizen to enjoin all right-thinking members of the society in Akwa Ibom State to support someone who knows all the socio-political and geo-economic nooks and crannies of this state and how to solve their segment-specific problems.