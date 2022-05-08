“Staff and other stakeholders in the thirty one local government areas of Akwa ibom state may soon have a sigh of relief and once again witness the glorious era of the local administration and drastic development at the grassroot.

This remarks was part of the promises made by Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko a prominent governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while addressing supporters yesterday at his country home Okop Ndua Erong in Ibesikpo Asutan council area of the state.

Ide who assured of granting total autonomy to local government councils to manage their affairs also vowed to extend same autonomy to the state legislature and judiciary in obedience to doctrine of separation of powers, transparency and good governance.

A political Scientist by training Ide told his teaming supporters that he will embark on aggressive facilitation and implementation of financial autonomy for Local Governments.

He also pledged to establish Ministry of Rural and Urban Development (MRUD) and simultaneously create 10 City Development Authorities (CDA) under the Ministry aligned with the geo-political boundaries of the existing 10 Federal Constituencies in the State.

According to him, “MRUD will be responsible for promoting integrated planning and implementation of economic, social and physical development of existing and new urban areas within the 10 Federal Constituencies.

“The CDAs will be responsible for promoting and securing the development of the areas within each Fed. Constituency that they support”.

Whiling appealing for total support and solidarity from all and sundry, the guber hopeful called on all Akwa ibom people to visit his official website to understand better his manifestoes and blueprint which will usher in a new dawn in the state.

He also use the occasion to inform the people of his desire to ensure that several families across the state are lifted out of poverty through real empowerment via skill acquisitions, job creations and building of industries, harnessing and development of sports talents and sporting facilities while ensuring transparent handling of state finances.

He vowed to ensure zero tolerance for corruption,

ineptitude and every form of graft and assured that competent, disciplined and

honest people will always be rewarded if elected as the next governor in 2023..

In the same vein, Obong Ide Owodiong has urged pensioners to pray ceaselessly for the realization of his ambition as their challenging days will be herald by a new dawn.

Describing retirees as special people who gave their active days in service to their father land, ide said he will accord special attention to their welfare.

According to him, “Together we can ensure that the plight of pensioners in Akwa Ibom State becomes a thing of the past and arrears owed are paid up.

He called for their Support and that of their extended families for his governorship aspiration to change the narratives and to bring about the emergence of a New Dawn in Akwa ibom state.