JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Senator Bassay Albert Akpan gubernatorial campaign organisation known as Akwa Ubok Abasi has accused Akwa Ibom State government and the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of harassment and intimidation as well as breaching the PDP camping guidelines in the course of promoting, Mr Umo Eno, who is a governor’ s preferred aspirant.

The Chairman of the Campaign Organisation, ArchBishop Andrew Uwanta told the press on Thursday in Uyo, that government and party officials, individually and as a group,have been calling meetings as well as reaching out to some party members, mostly statutory delegates to direct them against freely associating with other leaders/party members of the party and also threatening and intimidating them with violent and illegal sanctions such as delisting, suspension and prevention from participating in voting at party primary elections of which they are legitimate delegates.

“This is unfortunate, irrational, unconstitutional, null and void and condemned.

“This has been the scenario across the state in recent times and cuts a picture of systemic and strategic plan to victimize, undermine and infringe on the inalienable rights of these members of the party as provided for by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and PDP.

“In as much as this negates the tenets of democracy and fundamental rights, it is an abuse of office and threat to public peace, in contravention of the oath of office taken by government and party officials,” Uwanta.

Uwanta underlined that such actions are in violation of Chapter IV- Fundamental Rights, Section 40 which provides that: “ Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to political party, trade union or other association for the protection of interest.”

He stated that the “unwholesome and illegal actions” were seriously viewed as calculated attempts to polarise the party with the potentialities of negativity affecting the long-earned success of the party in the state as such, is condemned.

“We hereby encourage our party members/delegates to ignore their empty threats and intimidations and continue in their lawful and loyal activities to promote an egalitarian society founded on freedom, equality and justice.

“We insist that in line with the appropriate provisions of our party, the leadership of the party should ensure a level playing field for all delegates to exercise their free choices by supporting whoever they want without intimidation. Nigeria is running a democracy and not a theocracy (a system of government in which priests rule in the name of God), monarchy or dictatorship- where one man’s choice or decision must be obeyed by all without question.

“We also demand that primary, as stipulated by our party constitution, be conducted in a free, fair and credible manner where all the aspirants will subject themselves to the voting choices of delegates and test their popularities. This will truly ensure that our parties retain their enviable hold on our dear state in the general election,” submitted Uwanta.

He debunked the speculation that Senator Albert, popularly known as OBA, had withdrawn from the gubernatorial race, stressing that “our superlative aspirant and principal, Senator (Obong) Bassey Albert Akpan (OBA) is still very firmly in the gubernatorial race to the Hilltop Mansion in 2023. He is not shaken in his resolve and his love for Akwa Ibom increases daily.

“Above all, he still holds onto his belief that power belongs to God and he gives it to whoever He pleases. Therefore, we call on our teeming supporters and delegates to remain steadfast in their resolve, too, We are still on course!

“To this effect, Obong (Senator) Bassey Albert Akpan (OBA) will soon launch his manifesto, which is a rich and verifiable blueprint that will road map the path to a more refreshing Akwa Ibom State of tomorrow. The due date will soon be announced,” Uwanta disclosed.