JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom State government has expressed its readiness to go on mass vaccination of its citizens even as the state currently battles with 796 active cases of COVID-19 infection.

This follows the acquisition of 63,336 doses of the Modena vaccine, which the state government announced on Thursday and encouraged the people to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Secretary to State Government and Chairman, Akwa Ibom State COVID-19 Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem who made the disclosure in Uyo said the state would henceforth ensure enforcement of compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Ekuwem gave assurances that the monitoring mechanisms recently reactivated to ensure strict compliance with guidelines and protocols, would henceforth apprehend anyone flouting the directive.

He stressed the state government, which issued a one hour maximum duration approval for religious gatherings, has warned that businesses, worship places and corporate organizations risk shut down if their actors fail to comply with the directives.

“It has since been confirmed by NCDC that the Delta variant of covid-19 virus found in other parts of the country is in our dear State and that would partly explain the rapid increase in the number of cases in the State because of its high infectivity rate.

“It has therefore become imperative that we take actions to rein in the spread of the infection in the state. We have however noted, sadly, that the necessary precautions and guidelines earlier recommended are hardly being adhered to by most people thereby jeopardizing our health and making the control of the pandemic very difficult

“Just yesterday the State took delivery of sixty-three thousand three hundred and thirty-six (63,336) doses of the Modena vaccine as part of its effort to combat the pandemic. Full roll out of vaccination commences immediately. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to get vaccinated and protected against the virus.

“The vaccine is safe and effective. It shall be available at designated areas in Uyo and PHC Bases in the different LGAs.

“Government shall henceforth enforce compliance with covid-19 guidelines; Religious houses (churches and mosques) should run at half capacity and services should last not more than one (1) hour.

“Hotels, sit-outs, clubs, schools, transport companies, supermarkets, Banks, pharmacies should all ensure compliance with all Covid-19 preventive measures in their facilities.

“Report any suspicious symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty in breathing and body pains and weakness to the nearest Covid-19 facility or use the following help lines 08000275664, 08189411111”. Ekuwem said.