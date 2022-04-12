JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom State government has admitted lapses in the implementation and performance of its primary healthcare system as well as monitoring and evaluation of the system in the state.

The state commissioner for health, Prof Austin Umoh, who disclosed this at a one-day stakeholders engagement meeting and dialogue session organised by 360 HSDI .(Health system development initiative), sponsored by USAID on Tuesday in Uyo, said such lapses had adversely affected the system.

Represented by Dr. Imoh Usanga, the commissioner however promised to partner 360 Health system development initiative to promote and improve qualitative health care system in local government areas of the state.

“It has been noticed that over the years there has been gabs in the performance, monitoring and evaluation of the primary health care session in the state which has affected the system.

“We have come to plan and organize suitable measures to close these gabs and make sure there’s improvement in the heath care system”. Umoh said

The executive secretary, Akwa Ibom State Primary Health Care Development Agency (AKSPHCDA) Dr. Eno Attah in her goodwill message appreciated the collaborative efforts and progress so far recorded within a short period by the M&E (monitoring and evaluation) system.

Dr. Attah commended the intervention in the development and humanitarian sector aimed at supporting real time efforts and addressing critical issues facing the PHC primary health care (PHC) system, building the capacity of health workers as well as optimizing the quality of monitoring and evaluation system and services in the state.

“It is on record that on 2nd March 2022 we have inaugurated M & E team to help champion the course of M&E progress in all the seven implementation LGAs for sustainability and ownership even after your project life span.

“I am aware that you have also conducted a survey of M&E activities in all the seven LGAs with a view to knowing the baseline and work on the gaps.

“Grateful to note that your intervention covers seven LGAs namely; Ikono, Itu, Ibesikpo Asutan, Oron, Obot Akara, ONNA and Uyo, and at the end of your survey a lot will be discovered to leverage on, such as participation of more women in M&E services, M&E plan development, facility level strengthening and capacity building, etc”. Attah said.

She added that the 360 HSDI which is barely year years old, established in 2018, with a 36 member governing board, chaired by Dr. Martin Akpan, is saddled with responsibility of streamlining, realigning and repositioning healthcare delivery at the grassroots level while ensuring that the general populace of Akwa Ibom State has access to affordable and equitable primary healthcare services.

“Within this period, we have achieved a lot through the effort of other IPs and we still looking forward to having more IPs for intervention and collaboration”

“We have conducted baseline survey, built the capacity of health workers and WDC members last year in readiness to meet the requirements to access BHCPF for implementation”.

“By this, I am pleased to announce that 231 HFs were accredited and funds transferred to these HFs for project implementation in the state. Effort is in to gear to get the remaining HFs accredited”. She said. The survey is discovered to leverage on, participation of more women in M/E services, M/E plan development, facility level strengthening and capacity building, etc.

Mrs Chiyere Oji, Senior M&E advisor, noted that the major purpose of the meeting was to discuss the findings which was carried out two months ago by their team to access primary health care facilities and structures as well as assess areas that are effective and efficient and those that have lapses.

Oji said the meeting the stake holders are invited to partake in reviewing findings taken at the system as well as reports from the facilities.

Mr Oboma Eteng, the State project Manager (360HSDI) explained DAI Development Alternative Incorporated (DAI) in collaboration with State-2-State Project would endeavor to achieve its goal of Increasing A\accountability, transparency and effectiveness in targeted state and LGAs in Nigeria through Improving quality of M&E system in Akwa ibom state, women utilization in primary health care, conducting stakeholders visit in different LGAs , coordinate training activities for primary health care personnel and conducting sensitization program on utilization on primary health care services.