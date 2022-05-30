JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom State government has commended the efforts and visions of the World Bank and the French Development Agency in conceiving the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project and its eventual take-off in the state.

The state commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Offiong Offor, who made the commendations while speaking at the State-wide Stakeholders Consultation and Sensitisation Workshop which held at Ibom Hall,Uyo on the theme “Rural Accessibility and Agro-Logistics: A Panacea for Socio-Economic Growth in Akwa Ibom State”, said the programme would crystalize in the construction of over 500km rural roads, bridges, drainages to boost rural development efforts of the state government

“I commend the World Bank and French Development Agency for their vision in conceiving this programme, which in no distant time would crystalize in the construction of 500km rural roads; construction of bridges and other cross – drainage structures as well as development of markets and agro – logistic centres across the State.

” RAAMP would also galvanize all agricultural value chains, promote their marketing options and provide other ancillary opportunities that would add value to our primary agricultural produce. This would enable our farmers to reduce production cost, maximize profits and above all improve the general condition of lives across our rural communities” the commissioner said.