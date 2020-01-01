Joseph Inokotong

Akwa Ibom, the peace-loving state, known as “The Land of Promise,” exhibited that truism recently when the indigenes converged in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to celebrate their cultural heritage. Everything that identifies its culture, ranging from food to mode of dressing, beliefs and values, was on display.

As a multi-ethnic group comprising Ibibio, Annang, Oron, Eket, Ibeno and Mbo, the cultural celebration reignited the bonds and general beliefs that they originated from one ancestral stock. Another identity that represents one’s culture is food, and for it to truly portray one’s unique culture, it has to begin from its raw state to method of preparation, occasions for which it is served and how it is served.

Being that Akwa Ibom State lies within the tropical rain forest zone, her traditional diet list is predominately vegetables, sea foods and domestic animals, most of which are in season for a greater part of the year.

Like every other African woman, researchers say that Akwa Ibom woman spends about 30 per cent to 40 per cent of her working time on food preparation. She does this because of the pleasure she derives in doing it, due to the importance of preparing a palatable meal for her family.

Therefore, community members in FCT exhibited an array of common dishes of Akwa Ibom origin such as: Afang, Edikan Ikong, Brassas (Bitter leaf), Atama, Editan, Efere Otong, Efere Ikon, Afia Efere Ebot, Efere ndek-iyak, Efere etighe, Efere Ndese served with garri, pounded yam or fufu. Porridges include; yam, plantain, maize, cocoyam and Ekpang Nkukwo.

President of Akwa Ibom Community in Abuja, Aniefiok Ibah, said: “Celebrating the culture that unites us, called for unity among the various groups in the state to enhance peace, progress and prosperity in the state

“We need to guard our loins against negative propaganda, Pull Him Down (PHD) syndrome, blackmail, socio-political backstabbing and other tendencies that tend to threaten the fabrics of our unity. Akwa Ibom is a uni-cultural state where norms, taboos, customs and traditions are the same.

“Our folklores may vary from one ethnic grouping to another, but the operational norms of the culture are the same. As the umbrella body of indigenes of Akwa Ibom residing in the FCT, we have recorded enormous achievements in the past 31 years that the group was established.”

He said the FCDA had given the association approval to commence the construction of its 12-storey building on a 5,000-square metre at Jahi District, to be known as Ibom Bowl: “One other achievement is the formation of Ibom Choral Voices toward preserving our rich culture, through songs, ballad, local dance, costumes among others.”

The Liaison Officer of Akwa Ibom Liaison Office Abuja, Edwin James, who represented Governor Udom Emmanuel, said the fiesta brought unity among the Akwa Ibom people: “This has gone to show that all of us in Akwa Ibom are one. I want to thank the organisers of this event and the 10 federal constituencies for coming together for this culture fiesta.”

Chairman of the occasion, Ekpo Nta, represented by Dr Ime Umoh, said: “We are governed by cultural norms which are the pillars of any society. If these pillars are not properly followed in our society, our culture will resemble a perfume with no smell.

“I believe that after this programme, the bond of unity, love and fruitfulness will prosper in us. I want to encourage all of us to show one another love, and kindness and contribute positively to the development of Akwa Ibom. Whether you reside in Akwa Ibom, Abuja, Lagos or anywhere in the world, please do not abandon your culture,” he appealed.

Senator Ita Enang, during the unveiling of the Akwa Ibom Culture Fiesta symbol, congratulated the leadership of the community for putting up a good show: “Even though we belong to different political parties, we are all one. If you are at the federal level, support APC and bring development to Akwa Ibom. If you are in PDP at the state level, support the PDP to move the state forward.”