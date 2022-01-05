JOE EFFIONG, UYO

To mark the 30th anniversary celebration of the creation of the area, Chairman, Ini Local government Council of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Israel Idaisin has empowered 15 constituents with mini buses and other life enahancing items.

The Council Boss, at the event held at the Council Secretariat Odoro Ikpe, also distributed over 500 bags of rice, cash grants to other constituents cutting across men, Women, youths as well as staff of the Local government council.

Addressing the occasion, Idaisin who acknowledged God’s benevolence on Ini and her people said it became necessary to use the epoch- making event to honour and reward the citizens who have achieved outstandingly in their different walks of life.

The celebration, Idaisin said, also aimed at empowering loyal political supporters for their contributions in ensuring the political machinery in Ini LGA was not clogged by any form of challenges.

“Indeed our beloved Ini Local government area is 30years old today. I thank you all for believing in my administration and the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

” Let me specially commend our individual efforts and contributions no matter how little towards ensuring that Ini LGA enjoys absolute peace, progress, tranquility and safety of lives and property, as well as government and private sector investments in our various communities”

The Council boss identified some of the life transforming projects recorded so far under his tenure to include drilling of portable water, Construction of Civic center at Ikot Ekiko, construction of classroom blocks at Primary School , Ikot Udo Asan.

He listed others to include; the renovation of the Council buildings to befit the status of a Council Secretariat, consistent grading of feeder roads across all the eleven wards in the LGA, ongoing construction of modern Motor Park , payment of Bursary to all Ini Local government indigenes, in all the tertiary institutions among others.

“As our tradition , we will witness today a life-touching empowerment aimed at lifting 15 families out of poverty, by giving them mini buses.

“This administration from inception has empowered her citizens on various occassions, giving out motorcycles and other gift items capable of making life meaningful and comfortable”, Idaisin stated.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Governor Mr. Moses Ekpo, applauded the Council Chairman for the love he has for his people and urged other LGlocal Government Council chairmen to emulate his leadership style.

Ekpo who was represented by his Press Secretary, Pastor Ekerete Umoh, joined other dignitaries to inspect the food exhibition, and the unveiling and presentation of the 15 Mini Buses and gift items to the beneficiaries.