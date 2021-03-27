From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, has said that the court judgement handing a three-year jail to a Professor of Soil Science at the University of Calabar, Peter Ogban, used to manipulate result of Akwa-Ibom Northwest senatorial election against APC has finally vindicated the ruling party and the Minister of Niger Delta, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

Ogban, who was the returning officer in the senatorial election in Akwa Ibom Northwest in 2019, was also fined N100, 000. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prosecuted the UNICAL professor for electoral fraud.

While reacting to the development in a statement he issued in Abuja on Friday, Nabena maintained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) elements who made use of the UNICAL professor to rig out the APC’s candidate at the said election should now berry their heads in shame.

According to Nabena, the returning officer of the senatorial election fraudulently postponed against the wish of the APC and its candidate, adding that all the complaints made by Senator Akpabio and the APC were not given attention.

Nabena said it is on record that during the election, the minister asked the INEC to redeploy the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State then when Akpabio noticed that the PDP were using some officials of the electoral empire against him.