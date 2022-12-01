From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja
Akwa Ibom State has again in 2022 emerged the cleanest state in Nigeria, with Ebonyi State coming second.
In a study by Clean-Up Nigeria, less than three states scored above 40 per cent when compared to 2021 where three states (Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi and Bauchi states scored above 40 per cent).
Announcing the result, yesterday, in Abuja, the National Co-ordinator, Clean-Up Nigeria, Prince Ene Baba Owoh regretted that funding by states/local governments for waste management services has reduced drastically when compared to the increased services offered.
“This equally calls for serious
incremental review on the part of governments at all levels” he said.
According to Owoh, the incidence and prevalence of sanitation-related diseases has
increased from 32 per cent to 51 per cent in
Nigeria. This intake was elevated to 51.2 per cent more by the flood
disaster in the last quarter of 2022.
“Inadequate sanitation/hygiene practices of the people in over
35 states and the FCT was made worse by flood
that effected most communities as people were made to live in
unhabitable situation to survive” the co-ordinator, explained, adding that the practice of open defecation in all the 36 states of the federation and FCT has reduced from 34 per cent in 2021 to
28 per cent in 2022.
” Nigeria, nevertheless, still remains the
number one country in the world that leads in open defecation
since 2018 to 2022 (back to back).
Less than 10 per cent compared to 2 per cent in 2021 improvement was
recorded in the procurement of waste management equipment by
less than 3 states in the country in 2022″ he noted.
The study which was powered by international organisations, further disclosed that the informal sector operators of waste recycling and
re-use enterprises recorded higher patronage, as their activities
increased from 50 per cent in 2021 to 31 per cent in 2022.
