Governor Udom Emmanuel Akwa Ibom State has sought the support of the Akwa Ibom Spiritual Fathers of Faith (AKSFF) in the on going war against cultism in the state.

He lamented the new wave of cultism was brewing in the state and enjoined church fathers to brace up against it. Udom, who expressed delight at the unity of the Christian community, noted that such gesture was exceptional.

He acknowledged the continued love and attention paid by the community to his administration, especially prayers and intercession for peace and his re-election last year. He said what helped his administration remain focused against all challenges, was the intercession mounted by Christian fathers.

He enjoined the spiritual fathers to continue to pray for the sustenance of peace and prosperity. He decried the widespread of cult activities, especially in secondary schools. He restated his administration’s zero tolerance for cultism through the disbandment of cult organisations, enlisting the support of the clergymen in stamping out cultism in schools.

The governor solicited further cooperation from church leaders to ensure moral values and godliness were emphasised and taught to dissuade the younger generation from participating in cult activities: “Every single crime the government has busted, has root in cultism.”

Udom also stated that the COVID-19 pandemic affected virtually all aspects of projections by his administration. He described as falsehood, publications that his administration was only interested in the purchase of Prado Jeeps: “I am still using the old vehicle I recovered in 2016 when I assumed office as governor.”

He asserted that his administration laid a solid economic foundation. He sighted the establishment of industries, completion of the 21smart storey building for use by major oil companies, massive investment in agriculture for food sufficiency and the development of the aviation sector.

Leader of AKSFF, Dr Sunday Mbang, disclosed that the forum was rallying church leaders against cultism: “Your proscription of 26 cult groups could only have been courageously done by a man of faith, one who fears God.

“God who used you to set the state free from these evil practices will remain a point of reference for a very long time. By this your godly, sincere and transparent action, you and the are now on the same page on our resolve to sustain the sanity you have brought to our state.”

The Christian body then launched a campaign against cultism, especially by those who were interested in political offices.