JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Akwa Ibom State Branch has elected Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Mr Charles Udoh as its new Chairman

A press release made available to Daily on Sunday by Godwin Ibok, media assistant to the commissioner, said Mr Udoh was elected alongside seven others to pilot the affairs of the branch on Thursday July 28, 2022 during the Institute’s 2022 Annual General Meeting/Elections held in the Conference Room of the Central Bank of Nigeria Uyo, Akwa Ibom state

Charles Udoh took over from, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpe Michael whose tenure equally ended same day of the elections.

While administering the oath of office to the new Chairman, Mrs. Chinenye Onwuka, Zonal Coordinator, CIBN South South Zone charged the new leadership to exhibit high professional conduct in discharging their duties even as she thanked members for the hitch -free election which produced the new executives

In his acceptance speech, Mr Udoh extolled the contributions of his predecessor in piloting the affairs of institute. He also thanked members for earning their trust and confidence to lead the branch of the institute and pledged together with his exco members to promote the ideals of the institute at all times in order to move it to greater heights

‘’ I am deeply honoured and grateful to have been elected as the chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Institute. I have made a commitment to take the responsibility out of passion and conviction to move the institute to attain greater heights.’’

He revealed that his immediate task would be to grow the membership strength of the institute and create more awareness

Though currently the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, the release said Udoh has banking experience that spans over 30 years.

The outgoing chairman of the branch, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpe Michael while presenting his annual report thanked members, the national body and other stakeholders for the support given him during his tenure. He enjoined members to extend more hands of fellowship and join hands with the Charles Udoh led Executive to move the institute forward

Other members of the executive includes: Mr. Imoowo Ekanem- First Vice Chairman, Ms. Itoro Patrick Sambo,- 2nd Vice Chairman Mr. Emmanuel Olatunji Ojo -General Secretary,Mr. Wisdom Abraham- 1st Assistant Secretary, Mr. Echeta Julian Oluchikwu- Financial Secretary,Mrs. Udeme Okop- Treasurer, Mr. Paul Omojola Oladosu- Auditor