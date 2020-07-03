The Akwa Ibom Government has called for synergy among all the Federal Government agencies operating in the state to enhance development.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, made the call while playing host to the Manager, News, Nigerian Television Authority, Channel 12 Uyo, Mr Joseph Orok, in Uyo on Friday.

He said that the state was one of the most investor-friendly states in the federation.

Ekpo re-emphasised the need for federal agencies working in the state to eschew all forms of prejudices and partisanship in the exercise of their core mandate and statutory responsibilities.

The deputy governor pledged the willingness of the state government to collaborate with the NTA and other relevant Federal Government agencies.

He said that government was desirous of sustaining a bond of relationship which transcended political and ethnic barriers.

“There was absolute need for federal agencies in the state to genuinely collaborate with the state government in its efforts at enthroning a new dawn for the people and the state’s economy,” he said.

Ekpo said that as the pioneer Commissioner for Information at creation in 1987, it became his responsibility to acquire the present location and temporary studios for the NTA in Uyo.

He said that there was a need for NTA to give the state equitable fair reportage, given the various contributions of the state government toward its operation.

Earlier, Orok, said the visit was necessitated to explain the workings of the station and seek collaborations in order to serve the state better.

He commended the state government for its media-friendly policies and disposition and called for the re-strengthening of the relationship between the NTA and the state government. (NAN)