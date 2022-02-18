From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Senator Bassay Albert Akpan’s gubernatorial campaign organisation, known as Akwa Ubok Abasi has accused Akwa Ibom State government and the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of harassment and intimidation.

It also accused the stete governor, Udom Emmanuel of breaching the PDP camping guidelines in the course of promoting, Mr Umo Eno, who is his preferred aspirant.

Chairman of the Campaign Organisation, ArchBishop Andrew Uwanta, at a press conference in Uyo, yesterday, alleged that the government and party officials, individually and as a group,have been calling meetings, reaching out to some party members, mostly statutory delegates to direct them against freely associating with other leaders/party members of the party and also threatening and intimidating them with violent and illegal sanctions such as delisting, suspension and prevention from participating in voting at party primary as legitimate delegates.

“This is unfortunate, irrational, unconstitutional, null and void and condemned. This has been the scenario across the state in recent times and cuts a picture of systemic and strategic plan to victimise, undermine and infringe on the inalienable rights of these members of the party as provided for by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and PDP.

“In as much as this negates the tenets of democracy and fundamental rights, it is an abuse of office and threat to public peace, in contravention of the oath of office taken by government and party officials,” Uwanta said.

He debunked the speculation that Senator Albert, popularly known as OBA, had withdrawn from the gubernatorial race, stressing that “our superlative aspirant and principal, Senator (Obong) Bassey Albert Akpan (OBA) is still very firmly in the gubernatorial race to the Hilltop Mansion in 2023. He is not shaken in his resolve and his love for Akwa Ibom increases daily.

“Above all, he still holds onto his belief that power belongs to God and he gives it to whoever He pleases. Therefore, we call on our teeming supporters and delegates to remain steadfast in their resolve, too, We are still on course!

“To this effect, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan (OBA) will soon launch his manifesto,which is a rich and verifiable blueprint that will road map the path to a more refreshing Akwa Ibom State of tomorrow. The due date will soon be announced,” Uwanta said.