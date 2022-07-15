JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Obong Bassey Akpan, the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom State at the National Assembly has finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his failure to secure the gubernatorial ticket of the party.

Akpan, in his letter of resignation dated July 15, 2022, addressed to the Chairman, Ibiono Ibom Eastern Ward 1 in Ibiono Ibom local government area of the state, stated that he took the decision after due consultations with his family members, friends and supporters who believed in a new Akwa Ibom of prosperity with him as the governor.

He also stated that his decision was borne out his aspiration to serve the state in a higher capacity as the governor, an ambition, he stressed was neither personal nor selfish but the collective ambition of the people of the state who beckoned on him to lead based on the principles of justice and equity.

In achieving this aspiration, Senator Akpan, popular known as OBA explained it would only be possible on another political platform other than PDP.

“It is with the greatest sense of responsibility, purpose, and love for my people that I make bold this communication. I have been a loyal and committed member of the Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria for over 20 years and have through the platform of the party serve our people, state, and nation diligently without any blemish, and I have by the grace of God contributed positively and impactfully to the growth and development of our dear country, state, and our people in general.

“As you are aware, my aspiration to serve our dear state in the office of the Executive Governor is not personal or selfish but rather the collective ambition of our people, based on the principles of justice and equity, to achieve a better and prosperous Akwa Ibom State.

“Therefore, after an extensive consultation with my God, family, friends, supporters, and well-meaning believers in a just and equitable Akwa Ibom State across the world, it’s obvious that these collective yearnings and aspirations cannot be actualize under the platform (sic) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Consequently, guided by the sentiments, concerns and worries of our people so expressed on the need to take immediate steps for the actualization of their aspirations. I am therefore compelled to resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) forthwith.

“I am convinced that this action will enable me to take the next positive step to meet the hopes and expectations of Akwa Ibom People,” the politicians said.