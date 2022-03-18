Former Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and serving member of the House of Representatives, Onofiok Akpan Luke, on Wednesday, officially declared his intention to succeed Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2023.

Luke, who chairs the House of Representatives committee on Judiciary, who also marked his 44th birthday at Ibom Hall in Uyo, said he remains the best among the crop of aspirants in the State.

According to the Federal lawmaker, human capital development and empowerment of the masses, will form the thrust of his administration when elected into office next year.

He listed education, healthcare, empowerment, investment drive, infrastructure, among others, as critical sectors he will focus on as governor of the oil-rich State.